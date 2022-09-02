(Reuters) - Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a further three years in prison on Friday with hard labour for committing electoral fraud, according to a source familiar with her secretive trial.

Suu Kyi was ousted in a February 2021 coup the military said was necessary because of unaddressed irregularities in an election won by her party by a huge margin.

Following is a summary of her cases based on information available to Reuters from the behind-closed-doors trials. Suu Kyi denies wrongdoing.

- Intent to incite, over a letter sent by her party to international organisations while she was in detention, asking them not to recognise a military government (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021).

- Violating the Official Secrets Act. Maximum 14 years in prison (trial ongoing).

- Breaches of a natural disasters mitigation law in violating COVID-19 rules while election campaigning (sentenced to two years in prison, Dec. 6, 2021, and again on Jan. 10, 2022).

- Violating import/export and telecommunications laws by possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies and signal jammers (sentenced Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, with sentences to be served concurrently).

- Influencing the election commission (sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour, Sept. 2).

- Eleven breaches of anti-corruption law. Maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Cases include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation that Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home and leasing government-owned land at discounted rate (sentenced to six years in prison, Aug. 15).

* Accepting bribes totalling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars (sentenced to five years in prison, April 27).

* Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter (trial ongoing).

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments