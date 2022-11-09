(Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.
Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.
Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.
Union Name Ratification
status
Transportation Communications Union Ratified
Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified
International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers Ratified
American Train Dispatchers Association Ratified
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Rejected
Employees Division
International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratified
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers –
Mechanical Department
International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification
Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – date set for
Transportation Division Nov. 21
International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified
Workers
International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Ratification
date set for
Nov. 14
National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Ratified
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Ratification
Trainmen Division of the International date set for
Brotherhood of Teamsters Nov. 21
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Rejected
Source: National Railway Labor Conference and union websites.
Note: Dates are subject to change.
