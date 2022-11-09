FILE PHOTO: Deadline for railroads to reach tentative deals with unions

FILE PHOTO: A GE AC4400CW diesel-electric locomotive in Union Pacific livery, is seen ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions, as a Metrolink commuter train (right) arrives at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

 BING GUAN

(Reuters) - Major U.S. railroads and unions representing 115,000 workers reached a tentative deal last week and averted a potential strike that could have stalled almost 30% of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked inflation and cost the U.S. economy as much as $2 billion per day.

Although a strike was avoided with intervention from the Biden administration, uncertainty still looms over the industry as most unions are yet to ratify the deal.

Find below the status of the tentative deal involving the 12 unions, some of whom have already ratified or rejected it, with others still to vote over the next few weeks.

Union Name Ratification

status

Transportation Communications Union Ratified

Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Ratified

International Association of Machinists

and Aerospace Workers Ratified

American Train Dispatchers Association Ratified

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Rejected

Employees Division

International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratified

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers –

Mechanical Department

International Association of Sheet Metal, Ratification

Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – date set for

Transportation Division Nov. 21

International Brotherhood of Electrical Ratified

Workers

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Ratification

date set for

Nov. 14

National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Ratified

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Ratification

Trainmen Division of the International date set for

Brotherhood of Teamsters Nov. 21

Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen Rejected

Source: National Railway Labor Conference and union websites.

Note: Dates are subject to change.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

