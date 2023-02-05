By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The biggest names in the music industry gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

Here is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Harry's House" - Harry Styles

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Samara Joy

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Harry's House" - Harry Styles

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

BEST R&B SONG

"CUFF IT"- Beyonce

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"A Beautiful Time" - Willie Nelson

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Mary Milliken)