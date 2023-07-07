(Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's Leqembi emerged as the first Alzheimer's treatment to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standard approval on Thursday, a milestone in drug development for a disease that has seen multiple failures in the past.
The following is a list of companies that are currently developing treatments that aim to modify the memory-robbing disease:
Company Drug or Stage of Mechanism
Therapy development &
indication
Eli Lilly donanemab Designed to
and Co Late-stage trial target toxic
for early protein plaque
Alzheimer’s in the brain
known as
beta-amyloid
and remove
brain plaques
to slow
cognitive
decline
BioVie Inc NE3107 An oral small
Late-stage trial molecule that
for mild to aims to inhibit
moderate neuroinflammati
Alzheimer’s on and insulin
resistance
AB Science masitinib An oral
SA Late-stage study tyrosine kinase
for inhibitor that
mild-to-moderate targets immune
Alzheimer’s cells
responsible for
neuroinflammati
on
Annovis buntanetap An
Bio Inc Mid-to-late-stage orally-administ
trial for moderate ered small
Alzheimer's molecule
inhibitor of
several
neurotoxic
proteins
Cognition CT1812 Oral drug
Therapeuti Mid-stage trial designed to
cs Inc for bind to a
mild-to-moderate specific
Alzheimer’s receptor in
brain cells,
which mediates
the attachment
of beta-amyloid
Coya COYA 301 Designed to
Therapeuti Mid-stage trial inhibit
cs Inc for molecules
mild-to-moderate responsible for
Alzheimer’s neuroinflammati
on and improve
cognitive
function
Actinogen xanamem Blocks
Medical Mid-stage trial production of a
Limited for mild-moderate hormone linked
Alzheimer's to stress
called cortisol
inside brain
cells and is
associated with
cognitive
impairment
AC Immune ACI-24.060 Early- An
SA -to-mid stage antibody-based
trial for immunotherapy
Alzheimer’s vaccine
designed to
target beta
amyloid plaques
Biogen Inc BIIB080 An antisense
Mid-stage trial oligonucleotide
for early-stage therapy
Alzheimer’s directed
against "tau"
proteins
Longeveron lomecel-B A cell therapy
Inc Mid-stage trial designed to
for mild stimulate
Alzheimer’s neuroregenerati
on and prevent
disease
progression
(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only