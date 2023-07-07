(Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's Leqembi emerged as the first Alzheimer's treatment to win the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's standard approval on Thursday, a milestone in drug development for a disease that has seen multiple failures in the past.

The following is a list of companies that are currently developing treatments that aim to modify the memory-robbing disease:

Company Drug or Stage of Mechanism

Therapy development &

indication

Eli Lilly donanemab Designed to

and Co Late-stage trial target toxic

for early protein plaque

Alzheimer’s in the brain

known as

beta-amyloid

and remove

brain plaques

to slow

cognitive

decline

BioVie Inc NE3107 An oral small

Late-stage trial molecule that

for mild to aims to inhibit

moderate neuroinflammati

Alzheimer’s on and insulin

resistance

AB Science masitinib An oral

SA Late-stage study tyrosine kinase

for inhibitor that

mild-to-moderate targets immune

Alzheimer’s cells

responsible for

neuroinflammati

on

Annovis buntanetap An

Bio Inc Mid-to-late-stage orally-administ

trial for moderate ered small

Alzheimer's molecule

inhibitor of

several

neurotoxic

proteins

Cognition CT1812 Oral drug

Therapeuti Mid-stage trial designed to

cs Inc for bind to a

mild-to-moderate specific

Alzheimer’s receptor in

brain cells,

which mediates

the attachment

of beta-amyloid

Coya COYA 301 Designed to

Therapeuti Mid-stage trial inhibit

cs Inc for molecules

mild-to-moderate responsible for

Alzheimer’s neuroinflammati

on and improve

cognitive

function

Actinogen xanamem Blocks

Medical Mid-stage trial production of a

Limited for mild-moderate hormone linked

Alzheimer's to stress

called cortisol

inside brain

cells and is

associated with

cognitive

impairment

AC Immune ACI-24.060 Early- An

SA -to-mid stage antibody-based

trial for immunotherapy

Alzheimer’s vaccine

designed to

target beta

amyloid plaques

Biogen Inc BIIB080 An antisense

Mid-stage trial oligonucleotide

for early-stage therapy

Alzheimer’s directed

against "tau"

proteins

Longeveron lomecel-B A cell therapy

Inc Mid-stage trial designed to

for mild stimulate

Alzheimer’s neuroregenerati

on and prevent

disease

progression

