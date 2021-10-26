OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named his new cabinet more than a month after winning his third election on Sept. 20. The 38-member team has an equal number of men and women.

Chrystia Freeland had been previously tapped to stay on as finance minister and deputy prime minister. Here is the full list with official titles:

Chrystia Freeland: remains Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Omar Alghabra: remains Minister of Transport

Anita Anand: Minister of National Defence

Carolyn Bennett: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Marie-Claude Bibeau: Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Bill Blair: President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Randy Boissonnault: Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

François-Philippe Champagne: remains Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Jean-Yves Duclos: Minister of Health

Mona Fortier: President of the Treasury Board

Sean Fraser: Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Karina Gould: Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Steven Guilbeault: Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Patty Hajdu: Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Mark Holland: Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Ahmed Hussen: Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Gudie Hutchings: Minister of Rural Economic Development

Marci Ien: Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Helena Jaczek: Minister responsible for the Federal Economic

Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Mélanie Joly: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Kamal Khera: Minister of Seniors

David Lametti: remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Dominic LeBlanc: Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Diane Lebouthillier: remains Minister of National Revenue

Lawrence MacAulay: remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Marco E. L. Mendicino: Minister of Public Safety

Marc Miller: Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Joyce Murray: Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Mary Ng: remains Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Seamus O'Regan Jr.: Minister of Labour

Ginette Petitpas Taylor: Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Carla Qualtrough: remains Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Pablo Rodriguez: Minister of Canadian Heritage and remains Quebec Lieutenant

Harjit S. Sajjan: Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Pascale St-Onge: Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Filomena Tassi: Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Dan Vandal: Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Jonathan Wilkinson: Minister of Natural Resources

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

