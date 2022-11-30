FILE PHOTO: The Apple iPhone 14 is seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: The Apple iPhone 14 is seen at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.

Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:

Estimate

Brokerage

Wedbush Securities Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer

units sold in the quarter; Says

shutdowns to cost Apple about $1

billion a week in lost iPhone sales

Susquehanna Sees a 10 million hit to shipments,

with total shipments of 70 million

iPhones

TF International Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments

Securities by about 20% to between 70 million and

75 million units

CFRA Research Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to

its original iPhone shipment estimate

of 82 million units

KGI Securities Lost iPhone production to be about 10

mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone

shipments compared with a year ago

Evercore ISI Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million

to 8 million units

Piper Sandler Cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to

74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it

sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects

an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments