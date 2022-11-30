(Reuters) - Apple Inc has warned that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.
Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:
Estimate
Brokerage
Wedbush Securities Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer
units sold in the quarter; Says
shutdowns to cost Apple about $1
billion a week in lost iPhone sales
Susquehanna Sees a 10 million hit to shipments,
with total shipments of 70 million
iPhones
TF International Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments
Securities by about 20% to between 70 million and
75 million units
CFRA Research Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to
its original iPhone shipment estimate
of 82 million units
KGI Securities Lost iPhone production to be about 10
mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone
shipments compared with a year ago
Evercore ISI Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million
to 8 million units
Piper Sandler Cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to
74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it
sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects
an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)