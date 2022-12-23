(Reuters) - Roughly 1.5 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Friday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .
U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.
Most outages were in North Carolina, with over 175,000 customers without power, followed by Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, and New York.
Nearly half of the 50 U.S. states counted more than 10,000 customers with outages due to the storms. During the holiday weekend, the storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.
The utility with the most outages was Duke Energy Corp with over 158,000 customers without power in North and South Carolina.
Here are the major outages by state:
State Out
North Carolina 175,400
Virginia 151,800
Maine 133,600
Tennessee 117,700
New York 105,500
Pennsylvania 100,400
Maryland 76,600
Connecticut 70,000
Ohio 66,500
Texas 62,300
Vermont 58,500
New Hampshire 57,600
Massachusetts 42,000
Georgia 31,300
South Carolina 29,200
West Virginia 25,600
Washington 21,900
Michigan 20,000
Alaska 15,700
Kentucky 13,700
Top 20 states 1,375,300
Total nationwide 1,470,000
(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry and Sandra Maler)