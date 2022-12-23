Flooding along Hudson River during winter storm in Piermont, New York

A man wades through flood waters to attempt to retrieve his truck during a winter storm along the Hudson River in Piermont, New York, U.S., December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Roughly 1.5 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Friday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from .

U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.

Most outages were in North Carolina, with over 175,000 customers without power, followed by Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, and New York.

Nearly half of the 50 U.S. states counted more than 10,000 customers with outages due to the storms. During the holiday weekend, the storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

The utility with the most outages was Duke Energy Corp with over 158,000 customers without power in North and South Carolina.

Here are the major outages by state:

State Out

North Carolina 175,400

Virginia 151,800

Maine 133,600

Tennessee 117,700

New York 105,500

Pennsylvania 100,400

Maryland 76,600

Connecticut 70,000

Ohio 66,500

Texas 62,300

Vermont 58,500

New Hampshire 57,600

Massachusetts 42,000

Georgia 31,300

South Carolina 29,200

West Virginia 25,600

Washington 21,900

Michigan 20,000

Alaska 15,700

Kentucky 13,700

Top 20 states 1,375,300

Total nationwide 1,470,000

(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry and Sandra Maler)

