Flooding along Hudson River during winter storm in Piermont, New York

A man wades through flood waters to attempt to retrieve his truck during a winter storm along the Hudson River in Piermont, New York, U.S., December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - Nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Friday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.

Most outages were in Maine, with nearly 190,000 customers without power, followed by North Carolina, Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Nearly half of the 50 U.S. states counted more than 10,000 customers with outages due to the storms. During the holiday weekend, the storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.

The utility with the most outages was Central Maine Power with nearly 170,000 customers without power.

Here are the major outages by state:

State Out

Maine 1,89,050

North Carolina 1,10,675

Virginia 1,08,930

New York 1,08,838

Pennsylvania 1,05,031

Maryland 73,535

Connecticut 60,966

Tennessee 52,635

Ohio 47,231

Vermont 46,978

Massachusetts 39,032

New Hampshire 38,735

Texas 31,542

Michigan 23,217

New Jersey 22,243

West Virginia 17,557

Washington 14,382

Oregon 14,121

Georgia 12,821

Top 20 states 11,17,519

Total nationwide 11,86,074

(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry, Sandra Maler and Daniel Wallis)

Load comments