(Reuters) - Nearly 1.2 million homes and businesses were without power in the eastern half of the United States and Texas on Friday as winter storms battered much of the country, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
U.S. utilities were working to restore power after the storms moved on from their service territories but some were still dealing with high winds.
Most outages were in Maine, with nearly 190,000 customers without power, followed by North Carolina, Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania.
Nearly half of the 50 U.S. states counted more than 10,000 customers with outages due to the storms. During the holiday weekend, the storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border.
The utility with the most outages was Central Maine Power with nearly 170,000 customers without power.
Here are the major outages by state:
State Out
Maine 1,89,050
North Carolina 1,10,675
Virginia 1,08,930
New York 1,08,838
Pennsylvania 1,05,031
Maryland 73,535
Connecticut 60,966
Tennessee 52,635
Ohio 47,231
Vermont 46,978
Massachusetts 39,032
New Hampshire 38,735
Texas 31,542
Michigan 23,217
New Jersey 22,243
West Virginia 17,557
Washington 14,382
Oregon 14,121
Georgia 12,821
Top 20 states 11,17,519
Total nationwide 11,86,074
(Reporting by Bangalore Commodities Desk and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Frances Kerry, Sandra Maler and Daniel Wallis)