FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines jet comes in for a landing in front of the Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline after flights earlier were grounded during an FAA system outage at Laguardia Airport, in New York City, New York, U.S., January 11, 2023.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that operations are back to normal after Wednesday's computer outage that led to a 90-minute nationwide ground stop and more than 11,000 delays and cancellations.

"We are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning," the FAA said in a tweet. FlightAware, a aviation tracking site, said there were 1,154 delays and 103 canceled flights Thursday, which is similar to other recent days before Wednesday's ground stop.

