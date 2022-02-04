Russian President Putin meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

 SPUTNIK

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has agreed a 30-year contract to supply China's CNPC with natural gas from a new pipeline connecting Russia's Far East with China's northeast, an industry official with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The first gas will start flowing in two to three years, with volumes building up to 10 billion cubic meters a year around 2026, said the person, who declined to be named due to company policy. The deal will be settled in euros, the person added.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Load comments