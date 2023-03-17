By Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt

LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse AG will be holding meetings over the weekend to assess scenarios for the bank as it struggles to regain confidence from the market, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The meetings will include teams of the chief financial officer, the people said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

On Thursday, the bank tapped the option of a $54 billion loan from the Swiss National Bank.

The emergency lifeline from the central bank has provided the embattled lender with only some relief, with its battered share price resuming its descent on Friday.

With investor confidence still fleeting, some analysts have said the loan facility has only bought Credit Suisse some time to work out what to do next strategically to restore profitability.

(Reporting by Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Tom Sims and Susan Fenton)