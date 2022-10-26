House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee at a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

RIYADH (Reuters) - Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue.

Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said: "I think we'll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates."

"I think you are going to see inflation in the U.S. begin to come under control, it will probably be a two-year period," he added.

He said the U.S. and China must learn to co-exist. He added that the Middle East's economic issues need to be dealt with regionally.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Rachna Uppal in Riyadh and Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Writing by Yousef Saba, Editing by William Maclean)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments