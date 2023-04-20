By Luc Cohen

(Reuters) - Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's criminal inquiry into former U.S. president Donald Trump, on Thursday won a delay to his deposition before a Republican-led congressional committee, court records showed.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on Wednesday denied Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's request to block a subpoena to Pomerantz from Republican Representative Jim Jordan, who chairs the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Bragg and Pomerantz appealed that ruling. On Thursday, the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary delay to Pomerantz's deposition to allow a three-judge panel to consider the case. The appeals court said its order "reflects no judgment regarding the merits of the parties' respective positions."

Pomerantz's the closed-door deposition had been scheduled for 10 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) before the Judiciary Committee.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Diane Craft, Mark Heinrich and Chizu Nomiyama)