FILE PHOTO - G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali

FILE PHOTO - European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell talks during an interview at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, July 8, 2022. 

 WILLY KURNIAWAN

(Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday welcomed the Kosovo government's move to delay its plan to require Serbs to register for new license plates issued by Pristina to Sept 1.

Kosovo postponed implementation of a decision that would oblige Serbs in the north of the country to apply for car license plates issued by Pristina institutions over tensions between police and local communities that set up roadblocks.

"Expect all roadblocks to be removed immediately," Borrell said in a tweet, adding that open issues should be addressed through EU-facilitated dialogue and focus on comprehensive normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

