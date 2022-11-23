EU Parliament ceremony in memory of late European Parliament President Sassoli, in Strasbourg

FILE PHOTO: General view of the plenary room as the EU Parliament holds a ceremony to pay tribute to late European Parliament President David Sassoli, in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

 GONZALO FUENTES

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Wednesday decided to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, arguing Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools and shelters violate international law.

The move is largely symbolic, though, as the European Union does not have a legal framework in place to back it up. At the same time, the bloc has already slapped unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijer, editing by Marine Strauss)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments