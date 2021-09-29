Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.