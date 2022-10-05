EU Foreign Policy Chief addresses the media on Ukraine crisis in Brussels

FILE PHOTO: European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses the media on the Ukraine crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

 YVES HERMAN

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments are set to reach agreement on Wednesday on proposals for new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

EU governments, grouped together as the Council, have been debating an eighth round of sanctions against Russia since last week.

"I trust that before the end of this plenary sitting we will have reached an agreement within the Council and the adoption of the joint proposal put forward by the Commission," Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

