(Reuters) - European Parliament President David Sassoli has died, his spokesperson Roberto Cuillo said in a tweet https://bit.ly/330BN7t on Tuesday.
Sassoli, 65, passed away at 1.15 am on Jan. 11 in Italy, where he was hospitalised, Cuillo added.
Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said https://reut.rs/3K15gyq on Monday.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
