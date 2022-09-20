FILE PHOTO - EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

FILE PHOTO - EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

 Yves Herman

(Reuters) - The European Union strongly condemns Russia's plans to hold referenda in parts of Ukraine and will not recognise the results of the votes, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine will be held accountable, and additional restrictive measures against Russia would be considered," Borrell said.

Borrell said the referenda votes cannot be considered "as the free expression of the will of the people" in these regions.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

