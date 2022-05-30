FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Ukraine

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine February 3, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

 UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Monday that he placed value on a project to create a safe sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural goods, his office said.

"Erdogan stated that he especially valued the project to create a secure sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products," his office said in a statement and added he welcomed, in principle, the idea of making Istanbul a headquarters for an "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

