FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senate Democrats hold weekly policy lunch at U.S. Capitol in Washington

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill aimed at updating federal permitting of energy pipelines and other facilities will be attached to a temporary spending bill that must be enacted before Sept. 30, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed on Tuesday.

Schumer's move comes as an increasing number of Democrats in the House of Representatives are opposing the move to speed fossil fuel projects that would contribute to climate change problems.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments