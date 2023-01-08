Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. He tweeted about the shirts after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23 Sunday in their first game since Hamlin's health scare. His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin’s hands forming a heart and “Did We Win?” in big print. Hamlin’s first question after he awoke Thursday was whether the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the game when he collapsed on the field. Fans have already contributed over $8.5 million to Hamlin's Chasing M’s Foundation as of Sunday evening.