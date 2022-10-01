Hurricane Ian destruction is seen in Pine Island, Florida

Destroyed homes and businesses on Pine Island, Florida are seen from a U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter as U.S. National Guard Bureau Chief General Daniel Hokanson tours the area by air after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on Pine Island, Florida, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

 KEVIN FOGARTY

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters on Saturday. "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

