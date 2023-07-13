(Reuters) - Elanco Animal Health said on Thursday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deemed the company's Seresto flea and tick collars for pets safe for use following a multi-year review.

The collars for cats and dogs, developed by Bayer and now sold by Elanco, are designed to deliver small amounts of flea and tick killing chemicals onto the pets' skin.

The product was under scrutiny as some lawsuits had alleged that the collars can cause sickness or even death in pets.

Elanco said a review by the EPA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the collars met EPA standards for product registration.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru)