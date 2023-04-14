KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding 21, the governor of Donetsk region said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko told national television that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired.

"As of now, casualties at all sites -- 21 people were injured and eight people have died," Kyrylenko said on national television.

Kyrylenko said there were "no fewer than seven spots hit" in Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian frontline.

Kyrylenko said rescue workers at the site had pulled from the rubble one woman born in 1946.

A senior official in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Daria Zarivna, had earlier said a child pulled alive from the site of the attack had died on the way to a hospital.

Ukrainian police said 10 buildings were damaged in the assault. They said the two top floors of a five-storey building had collapsed after the strike and a fire had broken out opposite the site.

Rescue teams were combing through the affected area.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence," Zelenskiy wrote in a separate post accompanied by footage of a damaged building.

"Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

Sloviansk and the nearby city of Kramatorsk are both coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.

