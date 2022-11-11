COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

FILE PHOTO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the second edition of the summit of the Green Middle East Initiative, held on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference at Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, November 7, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

 SAUDI ROYAL COURT

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard.

Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential committee to look into amnesty for prisoners, Sisi said, speaking in a bilateral meeting with Biden held on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Sharm el Sheikh.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson)

