VILNIUS (Reuters) - Latvia's parliament has elected long-serving Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics as the country's next president, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Wednesday.

Rinkevics will represent Latvia, a European Union and NATO member nation, at NATO's Vilnius summit in July.

Rinkevics, 49, takes the largely ceremonial role after serving as Latvia's foreign minister since 2011. He has also served in the country's civil service.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik)