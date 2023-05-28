(Reuters) - The eastern Canadian city of Halifax declared a state of local emergency late on Sunday after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages, with authorities shutting several schools in the affected area.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has set up temporary accommodation for people fleeing the fire, and reminded residents in early on Monday that the evacuation orders are mandatory.

The wildfire, aided by strong winds and tinder-dry woods, has damaged dozens of homes and also hampering rescue services, authorities said.

Western Canadian provinces of Alberta, which goes to the polls on Monday, and British Columbia have also been dealing with unusually warm spring this year, that has sparked several out of control wildfires, cutting oil and gas production. But, most of those fires have since been brought under control, helping resume oil and gas production.

"Emergency responders are working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threats posed by the fires," the municipal authority in the capital of Nova Scotia province said in a press release on Sunday.

The fire sent a huge pall of smoke over the port city.

The state of emergency would be in effect for seven days, unless lifted or extended, the municipality said.

Nova Scotia Power had temporarily disconnected power in the affected area, it said on Twitter.

Telecommunications firms including Rogers and Bell Canada's Bell Aliant said in posts on Twitter that some customers in communities evacuated due to wildfires may experience services disruption.

This month, Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency after tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes as unprecedented wildfires raged.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel and Alistair Bell)