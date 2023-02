(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Romania on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles) and the epicentre was 56 km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, the EMSC said.

