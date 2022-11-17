Dutch court to announce ruling in MH17 murder trial

Judges sit in the courtroom as the Dutch court announces its ruling in the MH17 trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian in the Schiphol Judicial Complex, Badhoevedorp, Netherlands, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

 PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday handed down life long jail sentences to three suspects it convicted of murder for their role in shooting down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014.

The convicted men, two Russian former intelligence officers and a Ukrainian separatist leader, were also ordered to pay at least 16 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation to relatives of the victims.

The men remain fugitives. They are all believed to be in Russia, which will not extradite them.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments