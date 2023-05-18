(Reuters) - The Dow opened lower on Thursday as Cisco shares fell on slowing demand for its products, clouding Walmart's strong annual forecast and optimism over a likely deal to avoid debt default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.21 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,374.56. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.09 points, or 0.03%, at 4,157.68, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.30 points, or 0.11%, to 12,513.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)