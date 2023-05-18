Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The Dow opened lower on Thursday as Cisco shares fell on slowing demand for its products, clouding Walmart's strong annual forecast and optimism over a likely deal to avoid debt default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.21 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 33,374.56. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.09 points, or 0.03%, at 4,157.68, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.30 points, or 0.11%, to 12,513.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)