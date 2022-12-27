Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones opened higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping the quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a drop in Tesla shares weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.30 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,224.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.48 points, or 0.04%, at 3,843.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.68 points, or 0.34%, to 10,462.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Load comments