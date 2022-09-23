FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 20% from its Jan. 4 record closing high on Friday, putting it on track to confirm a bear market at the close.

The index would confirm it has been in a bear market if it ends more than 20% below the record closing high, according to a widely used definition.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly slipped below 29,439.72, the minimum level it needs to close at to confirm a bear market.

At 12:20 p.m. ET, the index was down 619.10 points, or 2.06%, at 29,457.58.

The S&P 500 was down 82.98 points, or 2.21%, at 3,675.01, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 243.30 points, or 2.20%, at 10,823.50.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

