By Jack Queen and Helen Coster

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday told the Delaware judge in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp that Fox News knew allegations of vote-rigging in the 2020 U.S. election were false but continued airing the claims in pursuit of ratings.

Dominion's attorneys made the argument as both sides sought during a pretrial hearing to convince Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis that he should rule in their favor without the need for the case to go to trial as scheduled on April 17.

Internal Fox communications prove that the network repeatedly hosted guests who it knew were peddling "reckless" and "completely crazy" falsehoods because it was losing viewers to far-right media competitors, Dominion's lawyers told the judge.

"They chose to let the story be out there - to let out the hoax, to release the Kraken," lawyer Rodney Smolla said, referring to a nickname for Sidney Powell, a lawyer for Republican former President Donald Trump. "And why? Because Fox viewers were abandoning Fox."

If the judge finds Fox liable for defamation at this stage of the litigation, the trial would concern only how much it must pay Dominion in damages.

Fox's lawyers are set to make their presentation to the judge later in the day. Fox has said the network's 2020 election coverage was constitutionally protected speech.

Dominion sued Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by airing false claims by Trump and his lawyers that the Denver-based company's voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the election against him and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Davis seemed particularly interested in whether 20 allegedly defamatory statements cited by Dominion were facts, opinions or a mix of the two. He also sought clarity on Dominion's legal theories.

"Are you saying that Fox adopts Trump's statements just because the president said at a press conference that the election was a hoax?" Davis asked.

Lawyer Justin Nelson answered no, saying Dominion's allegation is that Fox knew Trump's lawyers were going to make false claims.

It is one of the most closely watched defamation cases involving a major U.S. media organization in years, pitting the influential cable news network that features conservative commentators against a voting-technology company that claims Fox's coverage destroyed its business.

Separately, a Fox News producer filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing the network's lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in the Dominion case.

Abby Grossberg, who was head of booking for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, said coaching and intimidation by Fox lawyers before her deposition last year left her "feeling pressured not to name names or to implicate others, in particular prominent male on-air personalities and Fox News executives." She also said Fox exposed her and others to rampant sexism and misogyny.

Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career at the network.

Fox has argued in court papers that coverage of election-rigging claims by Trump and his lawyers was inherently newsworthy and protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of the press.

Both sides are seeking summary judgment - asking the judge to decide the case in their favor before it goes to a jury trial. Davis is expected to hear arguments on several issues including whether the claims that Fox News aired were defamatory, protected as newsworthy reporting and commentary and whether Fox is responsible for Dominion's claimed damages.

Dominion has said in court filings that a trove of documents unearthed in the case's discovery process prove Fox executives and news staff knew the election-rigging claims were false but aired them anyway in pursuit of ratings. Dominion argues this meets the "actual malice" standard to win a defamation case under which plaintiffs must prove a defendant knowingly spread false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Fox has accused Dominion of cherry-picking from internal communications and deposition testimony to paint a misleading picture. Fox also has said Dominion's $1.6 billion damages claim is disproportionate to the company's actual value.

(Reporting by Jack Queen in Wilmington and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Amy Stevens)