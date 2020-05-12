Democrats are likely to cancel their summer presidential nominating convention and instead hold a virtual meeting online.
The decision will depend on whether public health officials are still advising people to avoid big gatherings by mid-August because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic National Committee's rules and bylaws panel will vote on Tuesday during a digital meeting on whether to give the organizing group "maximum flexibility" so it can plan and host the event safely for delegates and observers alike.
The resolution, while recognizing the date change from mid-July, grants organizers the authority to move the date again, or modify the format, size, or any other aspect of the confabulation. It also streamlines proceedings for the rules and credentials standing committees and their respective reports, meaning they won't have to be considered by the entire delegation.
If a majority of the rules panel approves of the measure, all 447 Democratic National Committee members will then vote on it by mail, with a majority required for it to pass.
A DNC official told the Washington Examiner that organizers were weighing contingency options for the Aug.17-20 program set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, so "all delegates will be able to cast ballots and accomplish their business, regardless of their ability to travel and participate in person."
"Protecting the health and well-being of our host community in Wisconsin and everyone involved with the convention will drive every decision convention planners make as they put plans in place for August," the spokesman said, adding it all depended on the latest federal, state, and local guidance available at the time.
Uncertainty shrouds both the Democratic National Convention and its Republican counterpart, scheduled a week later in Charlotte, North Carolina, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
While the GOP isn't publicly considering any amendments, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for example, has suggested to DNC Chairman Tom Perez that the four-day event, which typically attracts more than 50,000 people, be squished into a one-day gathering at an outdoor stadium to adhere to social distancing precautions.
Democrats on Tuesday will also consider the new dates for five state primaries, which are now being held after the June 9 deadline for allocating delegates and June 20 cutoff for selecting them. Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York all shifted their contests this cycle because of the virus. Approval of the deadline waiver only needs to be weighed by the rules committee.