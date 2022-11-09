U.S. President Trump impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington

U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) questions witnesses during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 21, 2019. Andrew Harrer/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incumbent U.S. Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Party's campaign arm, conceded his re-election race on Wednesday, but said it was still too early to know the outcome in a number of other contests or which party will control the U.S. House.

Maloney, head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in remarks acknowledged his loss in New York's 17th district to challenger Michael Lawler, a Republican state lawmaker, and pledged to work with him for a smooth transition.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

