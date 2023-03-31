WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been discharged from hospital where he was treated for weeks for depression, his office said on Friday, adding he will return to the Senate mid-April.

Fetterman's depression is now in remission, his office said, citing a doctor.

The return of Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's midterm elections, will be good news for Democrats, who hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington)