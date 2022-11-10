Florida Democratic Party Leadership Blue 2022 convention in Tampa

FILE PHOTO: Congresswoman Kathy Castor (D) speaks during the gala event of the Florida Democratic Party Leadership Blue 2022 convention in Tampa, Florida, U.S. July 16, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

 OCTAVIO JONES

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - If Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives they are likely to "nix" the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, the committee's chair Democratic Representative Kathy Castor said on Thursday at the COP27 climate summit.

Speaking on the same panel, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats and Republicans in the House of Representatives would have to work together on climate issues, and criticised lawmakers who disagree global warming is a real problem.

(Reporting by William James and Valerie Volcovici, writing by Nafisa Eltahir. Editing by Jane Merriman)

