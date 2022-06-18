FILE PHOTO: Children age 5 and up receive vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Jose

FILE PHOTO: A child is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pediatric vaccine, in San Jose, Costa Rica February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

 MAYELA LOPEZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday voted to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months, making it likely a nationwide rollout can start next week.

The 12-0 vote in favor of the move needs to be signed off by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky for the U.S. government to start rolling out the vaccines for children aged 5 and under.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)

