FILE PHOTO: Coal trains approach Norfolk Southern's Williamson rail yard in Williamson, West Virginia at the border of Pike County, Kentucky May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Valerie Volcovici/File Photo

 Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. railway parties have agreed to a cooling off period as standard part of the ratification process after reaching a tentative deal overnight, a move that would avert any shutdown in case unions fail to ratify it, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden called negotiators around 9 p.m. Wednesday night as talks continued in a move the source said was "crucial" as talks progressed for 20 hours into the night.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra)

