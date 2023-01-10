FILE PHOTO: Danilo Rueda, Colombia's High Commissioner for Peace, Pablo Beltran, head of the leftist guerrilla group National Liberation Army (ELN), and Otty Patino, head of the negotiation team of the Colombian Government, attend a news conference after holding the last round of peace talks with Colombia's government for this year, in Caracas, Venezuela December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria