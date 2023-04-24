WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cable television network CNN has fired longtime host Don Lemon, the news anchor said in a post on Twitter on Monday, adding he was "stunned" by the step and that he was not directly informed of the termination by the network.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon said.

"After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network," he added.

In a statement of its own, CNN said the network and Lemon had parted ways.

Neither statement gave a reason for Lemon's departure.

