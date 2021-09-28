Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.