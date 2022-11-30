FILE PHOTO: IMF's Acting Managing Director Lipton attends news conference after meeting at Chancellery in Berlin

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Acting Managing Director David Lipton attends a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

 Hannibal Hanschke

(Reuters) - David Lipton, one of the closest advisers to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will step down on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

Lipton, a former International Monetary Fund official who serves as the international affairs counselor to Yellen, has been playing a key role in developing the Treasury's international economic policy.

"He will be irreplaceable for the department, but I feel incredibly fortunate to have had his counsel in my first two years," the NYT quoted Yellen as saying.

"During that time, David has helped shape our international agenda across a wide set of challenges — from the recovery from the pandemic to our response to Russia's war against Ukraine."

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Nick Macfie)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments