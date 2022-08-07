FILE PHOTO: Seawater floods past an ineffective sea wall into the community of Veivatuloa Village, Fiji, July 16, 2022. Leaders of 15 low-lying Pacific island nations declared climate change their "single greatest existential threat" at a mid-July summit in Fiji's capital, Suva. Facing some of the most direct effects of climate change, they want developed nations, who contributed the most to global warming, not only to curb their emissions but to pay for the steps that islanders must take to protect their people from rising sea levels. REUTERS/Loren Elliott