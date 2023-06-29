PARIS (Reuters) - Youths clashed with riot police on the sidelines of a march held on Thursday in tribute to a 17-year-old shot dead by police earlier this week in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, according to Reuters correspondents at the scene.

Riot police fired tear gas at youths who had gathered for the march, held in memory of the teenager identified by his first name of Nahel.

Nahel was shot dead during a traffic stop, and public anger over the incident led to riots across France this week.

Separately, the head OF the Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse said on Twitter that there will be no bus or tramway transport after 1900 GMT on Thursday in the Paris region.

