By Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday in criticizing a fellow Republican, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, over his feud with the Walt Disney Co..

DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate, fired new salvos this week in his ongoing bid to win more state oversight over Disney's operations in Florida after the entertainment conglomerate criticized his Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have slammed as a "Don't Say Gay" law.

“I’m a conservative, and I believe as a conservative, the job of government is... to stay out of the business of business," Christie told internet news website Semafor in an interview on Tuesday.

"I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative based on his actions towards Disney,” added Christie, who is also said to be considering a run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump, who could be DeSantis' top rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has called the Florida governor's war with Disney a "political stunt" and suggested it could backfire on the party.

DeSantis on Monday said the state's Republican-led legislature would take steps to nullify Disney's effort to circumvent his oversight of Walt Disney World by revoking a development agreement the company struck with outgoing members of a state board.

The bad blood between DeSantis and one of Florida's largest employers began in March 2022, when Disney's then-Chief Executive Bob Chapek spoke out against a bill limiting discussion of sexuality and "gender identity" in elementary schools.

DeSantis and the Florida legislature have been working to eliminate the virtual autonomy the company has enjoyed over the Disney World resort and amusement parks for more than 50 years, saying that constitutes an "unfair advantage." Disney employs some 75,000 people in the state.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Berkrot)