BEIJING (Reuters) -China called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday as part of a 12-point plan for dealing with the war, a proposal Kyiv rejected unless it involved Russia withdrawing its troops to its 1991 borders.

On the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's ally Beijing urged both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation, warned against the use of nuclear weapons and said conflict benefited no one.

The plan, set out in a foreign ministry paper, was largely a reiteration of China's line since Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" on Feb. 24 last year.

China has refrained from condemning its ally Russia or referring to Moscow's intervention in its neighbour as an "invasion". It has also criticised Western sanctions on Russia.

"All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control," the ministry said in its paper.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a "peace speech" later on Friday to mark the anniversary. The foreign ministry said it had no information on a speech.

A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said any plan to end the war must involve the withdrawal of Russian troops to borders in place when the Soviet Union collapsed.

"Any 'peace plan' with ceasefire only and, as a result, a new delimitation line and continued occupation of Ukrainian territory isn't about peace, but about freezing the war, a Ukrainian defeat, (and the) next stages of Russia's genocide," political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"Ukraine's position is known - the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991."

The plan also cut little ice with NATO.

"China doesn't have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Tallinn.

'NO NUCLEAR WAR'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signalled he will double down on the conflict, despite major battlefield defeats in the past year, and has raised the spectre of nuclear weapons.

China said nuclear weapons must be avoided.

"Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought," the foreign ministry said. "We oppose development, use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances."

Since the war began weeks after Beijing and Moscow announced a "no limits" partnership, Xi has spoken regularly with Putin but not once with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskiy. China's top diplomat Wang Yi visited Moscow for talks this week.

China said the only sanctions that should be imposed on Russia should be endorsed by the U.N. Security Council - where the Russians hold veto power - and unilateral sanctions and pressure "only create new problems".

"China opposes unilateral sanctions unauthorised by the U.N. Security Council. Relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' against other countries."

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Martin Quin Pollard; Additional reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Dan Peleschuk, Pavel Polityuk and Bart Meijer; Writing by Bernard Orr, Liz Lee and Keith Weir; Editing by Michael Perry, Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel and Andrew Heavens)