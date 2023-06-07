WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will push back on China's targeting of U.S. firms, which Washington considers politically motivated and unfair, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said at an event on Wednesday.

"Looks political in nature, looks like payback," Burns said regarding Chinese actions against U.S. companies. He added Washington was looking for "peaceful competition" with Beijing.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Michael Martina in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub)