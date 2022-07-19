Man walks past surveillance cameras near Caopu in Shenzhen

A man holding an umbrella walks on a pedestrian bridge by surveillance cameras, near Caopu in Shenzhen's Luohu district, Guangdong province, China July 5, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/Files

 DAVID KIRTON

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday's local infections, 14 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while five were asymptomatic, the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission said.

Out of those 19 individuals, six were already isolated for medical observation, while the rest were found during varied testing procedures.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and David Kirton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments